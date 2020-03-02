A Gourmet Butcher Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

Wendell Allsbrook has been a butcher for more than 15 years, most recently for The Organic Butcher of McLean where he built a loyal following of regulars. Now, he’s breaking out on his own to open Georgetown Butcher in (you guessed it) Georgetown. The store officially opens March 9.

The shop replaces Neopol Savory Smokery inside the Grace Street Collective, whose tenants also include Sundevich and South Block Juice Co. However, Allsbrook has partnered with Neopol to continue to sell their smoked seafood and sandwiches. The butcher will specialize in local, humanely raised meats but will also be a destination for luxury products such as wagyu (domestic and Japanese) and D’Artagnan foie gras, wild game, truffle butter, duck confit, and more. Georgetown Butcher all also carry a a variety of dry-aged meats and deli meats, spanning from prosciutto to smoked turkey.

It’s not all meat either. Georgetown Butcher aims to fill the gourmet grocery void left by Dean & DeLuca, which closed in the neighborhood last summer. Look for fresh seafood, produce, cheeses, artisanal soups from 100 Bowls, and pantry items like chutney and pasta sauce. Allsbrook will also offer a knife-sharpening program for anyone who’s got dull blades.

Can’t find what you need? Georgetown Butcher will take special orders too. “We will have access to a lot of products that it’s hard to find right here in Georgetown,” Allsbrook says.

Georgetown Butcher. 3210 Grace St., NW. Open 10 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Friday, and 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

