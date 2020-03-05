Best of Washington 2020
401 F Street, NW, Washington, DC
SPACE: 2020 AND BEYOND
DC’S BEST RESTAURANTS | CREATIVE COCKTAILS | MUSIC | PRIZES & GIVEAWAYS
Live out your wildest interstellar fantasies at the hottest summer kick off party! Join your fellow foodies at Best of Washington, presented by Lexus, to sip, celebrate, and sample bites from more than 65 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants and Best of Washington Survey Winners. Your ticket includes unlimited bites, an open bar of premium beverages, fun activities and games, giveaways throughout the night, and the chance to bid on amazing prizes at the silent auction that benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A percentage of your ticket will also benefit LLS so give to a great cause while experiencing the best party of the summer.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Get Tickets
|Event is 21+. Rain or Shine. Non-refundable except where required by law.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law.
You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Help & FAQs
For more information about the event, please email [email protected]