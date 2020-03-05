Details Tickets Help

Best of Washington 2020

06/17/2020
6:00 PM
Google Calendar Yahoo! Calendar iCal Calendar Outlook Calendar
National Building Museum
401 F Street, NW, Washington, DC
GET DIRECTIONS
ABOUT THE EVENT

SPACE: 2020 AND BEYOND

DC’S BEST RESTAURANTS | CREATIVE COCKTAILS | MUSIC | PRIZES & GIVEAWAYS
Live out your wildest interstellar fantasies at the hottest summer kick off party! Join your fellow foodies at Best of Washington, presented by Lexus, to sip, celebrate, and sample bites from more than 65 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants and Best of Washington Survey Winners. Your ticket includes unlimited bites, an open bar of premium beverages, fun activities and games, giveaways throughout the night, and the chance to bid on amazing prizes at the silent auction that benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A percentage of your ticket will also benefit LLS so give to a great cause while experiencing the best party of the summer.

Title Sponsor

Get Tickets
Don't Miss Another Event: Follow Us
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.

Get Tickets

Early Admission Best of Washington
$195.00
Enjoy an extra hour of indulgence! This ticket allows you early entry into the event at 6pm.
General Admission Best of Washington
$150.00
Only want limited fun? This ticket allows you entry into the event at 7pm.
Enter your information
{{ form.errors.get('first_name') }}
{{ form.errors.get('last_name') }}
{{ form.errors.get('email') }}
Coupon code is valid.
{{ form.errors.get('coupon_code') }}

SUMMARY OF CHARGES
ITEM Quantity Amount
{{ ticket.object.ticket_name }} {{ ticket.count }} {{ ticket.price_text }} {{ ticket.price | toCurrency }}
Subscription {{ this.subscriptionPrice | toCurrency }}
Discount - {{ this.discountAmount | toCurrency }}
Sales Tax {{ this.taxPrice | toCurrency }}
Total {{ this.totalPrice | toCurrency }}
{{ form.errors.get('general_error') }}
{{ genericError }}
Please fill out all form fields fields.
Event is 21+. Rain or Shine. Non-refundable except where required by law.

Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law.

You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!

Lost your tickets?

Help & FAQs

For more information about the event, please email [email protected]