Cafe Riggs

900 F St., NW

The airy new brasserie inside Penn Quarter’s Riggs DC hotel launches brunch this weekend. Chef Patrick Curran’s menu runs the gamut with healthy juices and “elixirs,” fancy toasts, seafood towers, and egg dishes. Saturday and Sunday, 10 AM to 4 PM.

El Sol Vienna

262 Cedar Lane SE, Suite C, Vienna

Anafre and Mezcalero owners Alfredo and Jessica Solis just debuted their first venture outside DC—an 80-seat taqueria specializing in homestyle Mexican cooking. The menu is similar to the Logan Circle original with plenty of tacos, ceviches, chile rellenos, and chilaquiles, plus tasty margaritas. Open all-day from 11 AM.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

A lovely afternoon spread isn’t just for weekends. This locavore New American restaurant in Shaw just launched a daytime counter-service café with chef Colin McClimans‘ homemade pastries, coffee drinks, quiches, breakfast sandwiches, and afternoon eats like a crispy catfish sandwich. The full-service restaurant serves brunch on weekends. Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 2 PM.

Lulu’s Wine Garden

1940 11th St., NW

Grab friends for an afternoon at Shaw’s new group-friendly wine garden, which has long picnic-style tables indoors and out. Bottles—including bubbles and rosés—are mostly $49. Royal chef Cable Smith is behind eats like crab tostadas, avo-Caesars, and a “fancy sauce” burger. Saturday and Sunday, open at noon.

The Admiral

1700 17th St., NW

The folks behind Mission and Hawthorne just debuted another booze-heavy brunch at their sprawling new Dupont Circle pub. The $35.99 meal includes bottomless mimosas, bloodies, vod-sods, and Bud Lights for two hours. Also, an entree. Pro tip: eat something hearty like a crab bennie. Saturday and Sunday, open at 11 AM.

The Eleanor

100 Florida Ave., NE

Combine bottomless beverages with bowling at Noma’s game-heavy gastropub. A new “Sunday funday” brunch lineup includes half-price mini bowling, $18 bottomless options—including Truly hard seltzer–and a la carte brunch items like hangover hash. Look for brunch to start at the new Silver Spring location soon. Sundays, 11 AM to 3 PM.

Osteria Costa

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, MD

Live jazz, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and bottomless drinks are on offer at MGM National Harbor’s new Italian restaurant. The spread includes pastas, brunch pizzas, and a porchetta carving station, plus a big build-your-own bloody Mary bar with 25 garnishes like mozzarella and bacon. The buffet is $29 per person; $16 bottomless drinks. Sunday, 11 AM to 4 PM.

