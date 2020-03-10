Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in February

#10

Where: 1881 N Nash St. #1902, Arlington

How much: $2,880,000

This 19th floor penthouse has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a private elevator, a balcony, two parking spaces (with charging for a Tesla), and access to the building’s indoor pool, fitness center, and concierge service.

#9

Where: 2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, #4C

How much: $2,900,000

This Wardman Tower condo has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms—the master bath has heated floors—throughout 3,173 square-feet of space. The place also comes with hardwood millwork and floors, and access to the building’s fitness center, pool, and concierge.

#8

Where: 2519 Massachusetts Ave. NW

How much: $2,950,000

Recently renovated, this three-level Kalorama house has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a one-car garage, two fireplaces, and a backyard patio.

#7

Where: 45 Sutton Sq. SW, #1009

How much: $3,000,011

Overlooking the Wharf waterfront, this unit in the Vio has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, a private balcony, direct elevator access, wine storage, two parking spaces, and access to the building’s infinity pool, gym, and rooftop terrace.

#6

Where: 4845 Hutchins Pl. NW

How much: $3,025,000

This Foxhall house comes with six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, a fireplace, a front porch, and a big backyard.

#5

Where: 3303 Water St. NW, #3A

How much: $3,150,000

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom Georgetown apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace that overlook the C&O Canal, as well as a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, two garage spots, and access to the building’s rooftop terrace, pool, and gym.

#4

Where: 5402 Goldsboro Rd., Bethesda

How much: $3,175,000

Originally built in 1939, this six-bedroom charmer sits on almost an acre of land and comes with six full bathrooms and three half-baths, as well as an indoor pool, a tennis court, and three fireplaces.

#3

Where: 9421 Cornwell Farm Dr., Great Falls

How much: $3,200,000

This sale actually consists of two lots in the Cornwell Farm development totaling at 11.54 acres. A four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits on the property, as well as a tennis court, gazebo, barn, and a horse pasture.

#2

Where: 209 S Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

How much: $3,200,000

This 1835 rowhouse has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, eight fireplaces, a balcony, Greek revival detailing inside, and a landscaped backyard.

#1

Where: 6500 Ridge St., McLean

How much: $8,250,000

Originally built in 1937, this Colonial-style mansion has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, a pool, and a two-car garage.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

