The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC
Bought by: Adrienne Arsht, philanthropist.
Listed: $8,950,000.
Sold: $8,750,000.
Days on market: 3.
Where: Georgetown.
Style: Greek revival.
Bragging points: An 1840 estate with ten bedrooms, seven baths, a pool, and a guesthouse.
Bought by: Matt Cutts, head of the U.S. Digital Service.
Listed: $2,699,000.
Sold: $2,450,700.
Days on market: 95.
Where: Dupont Circle.
Style: Federal.
Bragging points:Six bedrooms and five baths, plus a 120-bottle wine tower and a Lacanche range.
Bought by: Jon Fetterolf, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder.
Listed: $2,475,000.
Sold: $2,325,000.
Days on market: 190.
Where: Palisades.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five baths, with a double-sided fireplace and a rear terrace.
Bought by: Brendan Buck, partner at the communications firm Seven Letter and previously counselor to House speaker Paul Ryan, and wife Rebecca Buck, a CNN reporter.
Listed: $1,399,000.
Sold: $1,380,000.
Days on market: 65.
Where: Chevy Chase.
Style: Craftsman bungalow.
Bragging points: A Sears kit house from 1930 with four bedrooms and baths.
Maryland
Bought by: Pat Lawson Muse, an NBC4 anchor, and husband C. Anthony Muse, senior pastor at the Ark of Safety Christian Church.
Listed: Private listing.
Sold: $1,325,000.
Days on market: Unavailable.
Where: Accokeek.
Style: Traditional.
Bragging points:About 12,000 square feet on 12 acres, with six bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool.
Virginia
Bought by: Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Gregori Lebedev, chairman of the Center for International Private Enterprise.
Listed: $2,995,000.
Sold: $2,850,000.
Days on market: 33.
Where: McLean.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths on more than an acre, with three fireplaces and a theater room.
Bought by: John Thompson III, former Georgetown men’s basketball coach, and wife Monica Thompson.
Listed: $2,574,900.
Sold: $2,550,000.
Days on market: 64.
Where: McLean.
Style: Farmhouse.
Bragging points: New construction, with six bedrooms, seven baths, a gym, and dual dressing rooms.
Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.
This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Washingtonian.