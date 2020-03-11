The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC

Bought by: Adrienne Arsht, philanthropist.

Listed: $8,950,000.

Sold: $8,750,000.

Days on market: 3.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Greek revival.

Bragging points: An 1840 estate with ten bedrooms, seven baths, a pool, and a guesthouse.

Bought by: Matt Cutts, head of the U.S. Digital Service.

Listed: $2,699,000.

Sold: $2,450,700.

Days on market: 95.

Where: Dupont Circle.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points:Six bedrooms and five baths, plus a 120-bottle wine tower and a Lacanche range.

Bought by: Jon Fetterolf, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder.

Listed: $2,475,000.

Sold: $2,325,000.

Days on market: 190.

Where: Palisades.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five baths, with a double-sided fireplace and a rear terrace.

Bought by: Brendan Buck, partner at the communications firm Seven Letter and previously counselor to House speaker Paul Ryan, and wife Rebecca Buck, a CNN reporter.

Listed: $1,399,000.

Sold: $1,380,000.

Days on market: 65.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Craftsman bungalow.

Bragging points: A Sears kit house from 1930 with four bedrooms and baths.

Maryland

Bought by: Pat Lawson Muse, an NBC4 anchor, and husband C. Anthony Muse, senior pastor at the Ark of Safety Christian Church.

Listed: Private listing.

Sold: $1,325,000.

Days on market: Unavailable.

Where: Accokeek.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points:About 12,000 square feet on 12 acres, with six bedrooms, nine baths, and a pool.

Virginia

Bought by: Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Gregori Lebedev, chairman of the Center for International Private Enterprise.

Listed: $2,995,000.

Sold: $2,850,000.

Days on market: 33.

Where: McLean.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths on more than an acre, with three fireplaces and a theater room.

Bought by: John Thompson III, former Georgetown men’s basketball coach, and wife Monica Thompson.

Listed: $2,574,900.

Sold: $2,550,000.

Days on market: 64.

Where: McLean.

Style: Farmhouse.

Bragging points: New construction, with six bedrooms, seven baths, a gym, and dual dressing rooms.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Washingtonian.