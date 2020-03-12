

Metro might cut back or alter service depending on how the novel coronavirus develops, officials said Thursday. Although the transit agency wants to maintain full service, it’s preparing for the possibility of changes, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld told Metro board members.

Wiedefeld said that changes could come if too many Metro employees fall ill, or if ridership dropped significantly. At the moment, the absentee rate for Metro employees is normal—at about 3%. Ridership is down: Metro passengers took 100,000 fewer rail trips Wednesday compared with the same day last week, according to the Washington Post.

“We want to remain flexible,” Wiedefeld said Thursday. “We want to maintain service — as much as we can, as long as we can — to meet all needs of the public. But all decisions will be made with the safety of our customers and employees in mind.”

“We are going over what-ifs,” he said.

