Arlington

Where: 3411 N. Woodrow St., Arlington

How much: $2,499,000 (or best offer at auction)

When: Saturday, March 14 from 1 to the 3 PM and Sunday, March 15 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: The builder is planning to auction off this new-construction, six-bedroom, six-bathroom house in Arlington’s Country Club Hills later this month. It has high ceilings, two fireplaces, and a huge walk-in closet in the master suite. There’s also a downstairs wet bar and a spacious backyard.

Tysons

Where: 1650 Silver Hill Dr., #901

How much: $1,499,888

When: Sunday, March 15 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This two-bedroom condo in the brand new Verse building at the Boro has lots of luxury touches, such as Italian cabinetry, stainless-steel Bosch appliances, and a private terrace. The building also has a pool and a 24-hour concierge.

Brookland

Where: 3012 7th St., NE

How much: $874,900

When: Saturday, March 14 from 11 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, March 15 from 11 AM to 5 PM

Why: The newly built, four-story townhouse gets lots of light, and has three-bedrooms, quartz countertops in the kitchen, and a private deck out back.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1767 Lanier Pl., NW, #5

How much: $635,000

When: Saturday, March 14 from 2 to 4 PM and Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This contemporary two-bedroom, two-bath condo features modern bathrooms and a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Plus, it has a spacious private balcony.

Petworth

Where: 1207 Kennedy St., NW, #2

How much: $575,000

When: Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: In a new, six-unit building, this three-bedroom, two-bath condo has a stylish kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, marble showers, and ample storage.

Join the conversation!