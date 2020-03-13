Stuck At Home? Order Brunch And Breakfast Delivery From These DC-Area Spots



Social distancing doesn’t mean you have to put space between you and your bacon-egg-and-cheese. Before work-from-home orders and quarantines kept Washingtonians at home, we considered the convenience of breakfast delivered to your door:

Bullfrog Bagels

You can have bagels delivered by the dozen, mix-and-match flavors individually, or try their lineup of bagel sandwiches like a smoked salmon BLT.

Silver Diner

We’re fans of this local diner chain, with branches in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs. In addition to classics you’ll find plenty of items made with health and dietary issues in mind (i.e. huevos rancheros loaded with veggies, egg white power breakfasts). That said, the chicken tenders are hard to beat.

Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.

Flaky, homemade biscuits are Mason Dixie’s signature, and you’ll find them stuffed with eggs and breakfast meats or fried chicken.

Ari’s Diner

Ghibellina restaurateur Ari Gejdenson’s Ivy City diner serves breakfast all day, so you can order pancakes, Benedicts, or biscuits and gravy to your doorstep at any hour.

The Royal

Get fresh guava pastries, egg-stuffed arepas, or homemade biscuit sandwiches delivered from this convivial cafe in Shaw in the morning hours. The menu gears more toward lunch after noon. (Available only via Caviar.)

Colada Shop

The 14th Street branch of this sunny Cuban cafe can get packed. Skip the crowds and order mojo pork breakfast sandwiches, green smoothies, and Cuban sandwiches delivered.

Vitality Bowls

Feeling healthy? This Arlington spot specializes in acai bowls loaded with fresh fruits, almond and coconut milks, and/or organic granola. Rounding out the menu are salads, sandwiches, smoothies, and fresh juices.

Mezcalero

The large menu includes breakfast items like egg and chorizo torta sandwiches and chilaquiles, or you can go with a comforting mix of tacos and pozole soup.