DC Superior Court Postpones Trials, Makes Other Sweeping Changes Due to Coronavirus

Anyone summoned for jury duty from March 16-27 should not report.

In an order issued Sunday afternoon, DC Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Morin made drastic changes to court operations, including postponing all civil trials scheduled on or before May 1, and new criminal trials until at least March 30.

Anyone summoned for DC jury duty from March 16-27 should not report. However, all jury trials that are currently in progress will continue, so jurors already assigned to those cases do need to report.

Among the other new guidelines: Stay-away and protection orders in domestic violence matters are automatically extended until May 1, and all evictions are currently on hold. People seeking new restraining orders will still be able to access a judge in chambers.

The court will continue issuing marriage licenses, and wedding ceremonies previously scheduled will go forward, but no additional weddings will be scheduled. The full guidance is available here, and will be updated as necessary.

The move by DC Superior Court follows Maryland state courts, which announced Friday that they would be closed to the public effective March 16.

 

 

 

Marisa M. Kashino
