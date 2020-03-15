Ivanka Trump’s Spa Is Pushing A Sale On Facials While The Country Is Social Distancing

Ivanka Trump’s father just took a coronavirus test after communing with several people who have the virus, Ivanka Trump herself was reported to be working from home Friday after meeting with an Australian official who tested positive, and America is being urged by doctors and health officials to social distance and quarantine. But guess what, everybody? In this time of crisis, turns out that if you head to the Spa by Ivanka Trump for certain services before Tuesday, you’re in luck: You can have your nails done for free, in green or gold!

Indeed, the President’s daughter’s spa inside the Trump Hotel is currently hawking a sale.

A St. Patrick’s Day sale, I guess? (The subject of the email promo is: LUCKY YOU: GOLD STANDARD SAVINGS ONE DAY ONLY!)

Per the email promo, if you book a massage or facial by Tuesday, the green or gold polish is yours. Though do note the fine print: “Does not include gel polish removal. Appointments are required in advance. Cannot be combined with other discounts, promotions, or specials. Additional restrictions may apply.”

Here’re the full details:

