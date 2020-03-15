News

MGM—And All Other Maryland Casinos, Racetracks, and More—Closed by Governor Larry Hogan’s Emergency Order

In his tweets, Hogan cautions bars, bargoers, and others that they too may be in violation

Today Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency order closing all Maryland  casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities. In his announcement—on both the state government’s website and on Twitter—Governor Hogan also reminded Marylanders and business owners that anyone hosting, attending, or gathering at an event, bar, restaurant, or elsewhere, is in violation of his earlier order prohibiting any gathering or events of more than 250 people until after the state of emergency is lifted.

On Twitter he announced the order, and then urged anyone that spent time at the bars this weekend to “avoid contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

