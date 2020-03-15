MGM—And All Other Maryland Casinos, Racetracks, and More—Closed by Governor Larry Hogan’s Emergency Order



Today Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency order closing all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities. In his announcement—on both the state government’s website and on Twitter—Governor Hogan also reminded Marylanders and business owners that anyone hosting, attending, or gathering at an event, bar, restaurant, or elsewhere, is in violation of his earlier order prohibiting any gathering or events of more than 250 people until after the state of emergency is lifted.

On Twitter he announced the order, and then urged anyone that spent time at the bars this weekend to “avoid contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”

It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other non-essential businesses across the state comply with the executive order prohibiting mass gatherings. Failure to follow this order is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2020

Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2020

In light of the serious public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, I have issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely. Learn more: https://t.co/2QCi9f1Zc5 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2020

