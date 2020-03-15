Some of Our Favorite DC-Area Restaurants Are Now Offering Takeout and Delivery



As Covid-19 continues to spread, more and more restaurants are offering takeout and no-contact delivery—from casual neighborhood spots to Michelin-starred dining rooms. Here are a few of our favorites among the newcomers. We’ll update this post as more options become available.

ABC Pony

The Asian-meets-Italian Navy Yard cafe offers its daytime menu—egg-drop soup, fusilli with white bolognese, spaghetti with XO sauce—for pickup or delivery via Caviar.

Bad Saint

The tiny mod-Filipino restaurant is offering a nightly takeout menu, so you can dig into house-made pancit noodles, beef-and-quail-egg empanadas, and lobster with durian and coconut milk without standing in line. Call 202-733-4507 to order.

Call Your Mother

The Park View deli/bagel hotspot is going takeout-only. They’ll have their full menu for ordering at the store, plus allow online ordering for bagels, babka, smoked fish, and cream cheese, with no minimum order (with 24 hours advance notice).

Clarity

Starting Monday, March 16, chef Jonathan Krinn’s Vienna dining room will serve family-style takeout menus. There will be a fish, meat, and surf-and-turf option, and each will come with dessert and (excellent) bread baked by Krinn’s father, Mal. The elder Krinn will also be making the focaccia pizza that’s beloved by the restaurant staff. Email jon@clarityvienna.com to order for pick-up (after 4:30 PM).

Elle

At this Mount Pleasant bakery/restaurant, you can call ahead or just pick up to-go items like kimchee fried rice, a double cheeseburger with XO mayo, and a raclette grilled cheese (the menu will change; check Instagram for the latest). Also: frozen cookie dough on parchment paper, whole pies, and pints of kimchee and pickles. Packaged family-style meals and delivery are on the way, too. Call 202-652-0040; pick up is between 5 and 9 PM.

Gravitas

Chef Matt Baker is putting together customized at-home menus with themes like taco party and steak night, plus optional wine and cocktail pairings. Email events@gravitasdc.com.

Ivy and Coney

Jonesing for a Chicago dog? This Shaw bar is offering those, plus wings, Italian beef sandwiches, and smash burgers for takeout and delivery via Grubhub.

Izakaya Seki

The amazing garlic fried rice is one of the items this beloved izakaya is offering for carryout. Also: chicken kara-age, sablefish with miso, and crab-and-corn croquettes. Check out the menu, then order online or call 202-538-0321.

Kinship

Starting tonight, and on Friday and Sunday nights through April, Eric Ziebold and Celia Laurent’s Shaw French/American spot is serving a to-go dinner. Tonight’s is the lasagna Eric used to make for staff meal at the French Laundry, plus salad and garlic bread ($25 each). Order via Tock.

Masseria

Nick Stefanelli is launching a home-delivery operation out of his chic Italian dining room near Union Market. Starting Tuesday, March 17, the restaurant will deliver dinners for two ($85) between 4 and 6 PM. He’ll offer a different entree each night, with an optional wine pairing. Tuesday’s menu features roasted whole chicken with roasted potatoes and spring panzanella. Call 202-608-1330 or order through the restaurant’s site.

Officina

Salumi boards, pastas, pizzas, and gelato by the pint are available from the Wharf Italian restaurant for delivery or pickup via Caviar.

Queen’s English

This Hong Kong-inspired Columbia restaurant is serving takeout dinners for two ($52) Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9 PM. The current menu features soy-braised enoki mushrooms (a highlight of the regular dinner menu), plus Chinese broccoli with cured duck-egg yolk and pork collar or duck with Chinese hot mustard. Text your name and preferred pick-up time to Sarah Thompson, 757-301-1889. Venmo your payment to @queensenglish.

Reveler’s Hour

The new wine bar/restaurant from the Tail Up Goat team is doing curbside pickup between 5 and 8:30 PM. Tonight’s menu features a grilled half chicken with baked beans and collards, a grilled New York strip, the regular menu’s pastas, and snacks like cheese and crackers. Text your order to 202-270-8382.

Reverie

Johnny Spero’s luxe take on a Big Mac, decked out with miso-cured cucumbers, buttery onions, and smoked cheddar, is one of our favorites dishes of 2019. Now, you can get it for takeout, along with his $115 family-style roasted duck, which he wraps up into a foil swan. The latter comes with a duck confit katsu sando and a shaved fennel salad. Order through the restaurant (202-808-2952) Tuesday through Saturday nights.

Tail Up Goat

The Adams Morgan hotspot is starting curbside pickup. Tonight’s specials: prime rib or hen of the woods mushrooms with hollandaise.

Thamee

Get Burmese classics like tea-leaf salad and mohinga, plus a killer riff on ma po tofu, via Caviar. And remember, everything is better with a side of golden rice. Monday nights, chef Jocelyn Law-Yone offers lime-and-fish-sauce-marinated fried chicken, too.

