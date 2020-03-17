One of the hottest dining tickets in town right now can be found inside Kyley McGeeney’s modest brick Colonial in Silver Spring, home of the Woodmoor Supper Club. Tickets to the intimate dinner series, available by inquiry through Tock, sell out months in advance and cost less than many restaurant tasting menus. Diners get face time with the marquee chefs who prepare each evening’s meal—such as Aaron Silverman of Pineapple and Pearls, Johnny Spero of Reverie, and former Minibar head chef Joshua Hermias, who brought nine cooks, a general manager, and a violinist to accompany his 12-course menu.

The supper club is the creation of McGeeney, a survey scientist and mother of two who has been blogging her way through the DC Michelin Guide since it launched in 2016. Her posts are “positive but not misleading,” McGeeney says. “If 80 percent of the meal was good and there was one dish I didn’t like, I’m going to talk about the 80 percent.” Reviews end with a photo of the chef, often with McGeeney in bright Lilly Pulitzer, autograph-filled guide in hand. The blog has garnered good will in the industry—she commemorated 1,000 @MissionMichelin Instagram followers at Pineapple and Pearls, after the entire kitchen staff followed her to help her reach the goal.

Thousands of followers later, McGeeney has become part of an elite fine-dining subset of Instagram influencers (a tiny group, she says, compared with the “9,000 dripping-ice-cream-post-type influencers”). She says she pays her own way on restaurant visits about a third of the time but accepts freebies. An alliance with Michelin North America—not as an inspector but as a sort of ambassador—has gained her access to star announcements here and in other cities.

The Michelin affiliation is part of the reason chefs are schlepping to Silver Spring. Restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang previewed his latest restaurant, ABC Pony, at the supper club. “She knows a lot of people and is active on social media,” he says. “And she’s different than bloggers who want to come and take photos for free food.”

The original idea for Woodmoor, which launched last spring, was to invite cooks without restaurants. But big names like Hermias begat bigger names like Silverman. Tickets for Silverman’s meal—he was testing his new catering company—went for $105 a person with an optional $40 pairing. By comparison, Silverman currently charges up to $800 a head for an at-home meal in which he’s doing the cooking. “We were just happy to have guinea pigs—and she’s a great customer,” Silverman says.

Intimate though it may be, the supper club is also the sort of event where market­ers see all sorts of potential. Companies eager to get their products in front of chefs and food-loving diners help defray costs: San Pellegrino is McGeeney’s exclusive 2020 water sponsor. She also has deals with Garnier-Thiebaut linens and Petrossian caviar.

Dinners unfold like parties in McGeeney’s home, where her kids are tucked upstairs with McDonald’s (delivered via UberEats). A cocktail hour allows the diners—typically a dozen to 20—to mingle and is followed by a multi-course dinner around a table set with the family china. Chefs introduce each course and sometimes sit down for an amaro at the end.

“All of this,” McGeeney says, “is like the restaurant that Instagram built.”

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

