Solidcore Will Let Go of Most of Its Staff Due to the Covid-19 Crisis

As the economy reels in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the fitness studio group Solidcore has laid off 98 percent of its employees. CEO and founder Anne Mahlum announced the decision in a press release sent March 19.

Up until today, the group had 137 full-time employees, 97 part-time employees, and 397 studio coaches. The group will now employ only 13 people who will receive reduced salaries, according to the press release. Mahlum will no longer receive a salary.

Employees will be paid through March and will have health care through April, according to the press release.

Mahlum founded Solidcore in DC in 2013. The group has 72 studios throughout the country, although they are now all temporarily closed because of the Covid-19 crisis. For now, the group is streaming online workouts via a YouTube channel.

