During the ’80s and ’90s, bold go-go posters were splashed around the city to promote DC’s homegrown sound. Made by the Globe Printing Corporation in Baltimore, the signs are emblazoned with the names of go-go greats like Rare Essence and Chuck Brown. Check out some of the iconic posters.

Posters courtesy of Maryland Institute College of Art, Globe Poster Printing Corporation.

