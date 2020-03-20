News

You Can Watch Simulations of Caps and Wizards Games Starting This Weekend

Written by
| Published on
A screenshot of the Capitals playing Philadelphia in NHL 20.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, so Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington will air simulations of Capitals and Wizards games starting this weekend. Each game will last one hour and take place through an AI playthrough of NHL 20 and NBA 2K20.

The simulations will continue throughout the team’s remaining schedules of postponed dates, Monumental Sports Entertainment, which owns both teams, says in a press release. First up: The Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 7 PM. The Caps will take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday at 7 PM.

Monumental promises both teams’ games will include audio and video from the video games, as well as contributions and commentary from NBC Sports Washington experts. NBCSW’s announcers will call the Caps game.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day