You Can Watch Simulations of Caps and Wizards Games Starting This Weekend



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, so Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington will air simulations of Capitals and Wizards games starting this weekend. Each game will last one hour and take place through an AI playthrough of NHL 20 and NBA 2K20.

The simulations will continue throughout the team’s remaining schedules of postponed dates, Monumental Sports Entertainment, which owns both teams, says in a press release. First up: The Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 7 PM. The Caps will take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday at 7 PM.

Monumental promises both teams’ games will include audio and video from the video games, as well as contributions and commentary from NBC Sports Washington experts. NBCSW’s announcers will call the Caps game.