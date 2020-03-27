You Can Now Buy Anthony Fauci Swag

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
Fauci stans, assemble! Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has emerged as the celebrity of the coronavirus crisis. Like others before him (remember Mueller mania?), his prominence has yielded buttons, t-shirts, and gifts, all flaunting the Fauci.
Fauci face socks
Another reason you won’t want to wear your shoes inside. $9.99, Etsy.
“Dr. Anthony Fauci Fan Club” button
Fauci-fy any look with this pin. $3.16, Etsy.
“I need a hero” T-shirt
Paying homage to Fauci and Bonnie Tyler? This shirt is working overtime. $19.99, Etsy.
“Honk for Dr. Fauci” lawn sign
A social distancing win: Show your support without leaving the house. $14.95, Etsy.
Fauci Prayer Candle
Praying you washed your hands. $20.20, Etsy.
“Fauci 2020” T-shirt
Finally, a shirt for those White House coronavirus briefings. $18, Etsy.
“Hope” sweatshirt
Thanks, Fauci. $18.99, Amazon.
“Keep calm and wash your hands” mug
A little PSA to go with your morning coffee. $19.95, Etsy.
Dr. Anthony Fauci T-shirt
A perfectly acceptable day-to-evening look in your self-quarantine. $29.00, Esty.
“I Heart Dr. Fauci” throw pillow
For sweet, scientific dreams. $20.66, Redbubble.