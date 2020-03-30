Food

My Quarantine Cocktail: the Scofflaw

Yes, you should totally make your own grenadine.

My go-to cocktail at home is the Scofflaw—a classic, but surprisingly under-the-radar. It requires making your own grenadine, which, I promise, is easy to do. I always keep a bottle of it in the fridge, just as I do with simple syrup. (And spoiler alert: real grenadine is not that neon-red, fake cherry stuff. Read on for the recipe.)

Scofflaw:

2 oz. Rye whiskey
1 oz. Dry vermouth
1 oz. Homemade grenadine
Juice from half a lemon (or roughly 3/4 oz.)
2 dashes orange bitters.
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake until chilled, strain into glass. Optional: garnish with a lemon twist.

Grenadine:

1 cup unsweetened 100% pomegranate juice
3/4 cup turbinado sugar (such as Sugar in the Raw)
2 oz. pomegranate molasses (available at Whole Foods)
Peels of 2 large oranges
Combine pomegranate juice and sugar in a saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved (do not bring to a boil). Let cool, then stir in the pomegranate molasses. Express the oils of the orange peels over the surface, then discard the peels. Store in a glass container in the refrigerator.

Marisa M. Kashino
