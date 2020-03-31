Need Eggs, Booze, and Toilet Paper? DC-Area Restaurants Are Doubling as Grocery Stores



Restaurants aren’t just pivoting to takeout and delivery amid the health crisis—they’re turning into full-fledged grocery stores with prepared foods, pantry items, fresh meat and seafood, alcohol, and yes, toilet paper. Just as we found with independent grocery stores around DC, these ventures are well stocked and many have necessities that are hard to find in big box aisles like sanitizer and eggs.

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group operates 20 concepts in the DC-area, including Iron Gate, Red Apron Butcher, Buzz Bakery, Planet Wine, and Bluejacket brewery. All have come together in the form of Neighborhood Provisions, an online marketplace that just launched for delivery in DC, Arlington, Alexandria, and soon, Fairfax. What’s available and how you can get it varies slightly by location, and most orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Menus include a wide range of chef-prepared foods, pantry and grocery items, fresh meats and charcuterie, alcohol, coffee/tea, and ingredients in high demand (eggs, toilet paper, flour, and yeast).

Farmers Restaurant Group

Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Owner Dan Simons says Founding Farmers and its sister concepts—eight in total—are “uniquely positioned” for the grocery model: large spaces with in-house bakeries, pasta making, butchery, and even a DC distillery. Eventually all will have a shoppable menu of items like house-made cleaners, toilet paper, produce, bread, deli meats, and more for curbside pickup and delivery (plus a curated restaurant menu to-go). The market program is currently in development and rolling out in the coming weeks, so check the individual locations for updates.

Rare Steakhouse

1595 Eye St., NW

In the market for a special cut? Chef Marc Hennessy has opened up the dry-aging room of the downtown steakhouse for shoppers, offering strips, ribeyes, and chops, and other grass-fed beef from Virginia. There’s also chicken, stew and ground meat, and special-occasion wagyu. Everything is 25-percent off the menu price and packaged with salt, pepper, butter, and jus for pickup or delivery (within a five mile radius).

Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St., NE

ProFish, one of DC’s major seafood wholesalers, is behind the Ivy City seafood restaurant, smokery, and fish market. The new delivery platform (via GrubHub) includes a long list of items like smoked salmon platters, crab cakes, citrus, and bottled water alongside hot meals. There’s also a large menu of fresh and frozen fish and shellfish available from ProFish alongside Ivy City Smokehouse items and Cucina Della Cucina frozen pastas.

Heart + Seoul

Pickup and delivery in DC and Maryland

Virtual bodegas are the new corner neighborhood bodegas—at least that’s the case with this online shop from the owners of Seoul Spice, offering free doorstep delivery in DC and Maryland, or curbside pickup in Tenleytown, Capitol Hill, and College Park. Staples like toilet paper, eggs, and sanitizer are available alongside pantry items like rice, fresh herbs, produce, and prepared meals such as a Korean feast for four.

The Grill

99 Market Sq., SW

Knead Hospitality’s new Wharf restaurant is now doubling as The Butchery, an online marketplace offering fresh and marinated meats and seafood to cook at home. Chef Roberto Santibañez’s lineup includes filets, king salmon, skirt steak, chicken, and more.

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St., NE

In addition to Italian necessities like wine and pizza dough, the Union Market pizzeria is selling “butcher boxes” of premium meats for pickup and delivery. Options range from a mixed box of basics (ground beef, chuck, a chicken, and bacon) to a splurge-worthy collection of steaks.

Big Bear Cafe

1700 First St., NW

The Bloomingdale cafe now has a new online marketplace menu with staples like fresh fruit, eggs, milk (cow and oat), coffee, dried beans, and more. You’ll also find freezer items like homemade bolognese sauce or ready-heat family-style lasagna.

Emilie’s

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Chef Kevin Tien is serving a Vietnamese takeout menu out of his new Capitol Hill restaurant, but there’s also a long list of pantry items for pickup. This isn’t a place to snag TP, but if your idea of necessities involve fresh pasta, kimchi, miso butter, and a cheffy take on Dorito’s—you’re in luck.

All-Purpose

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

If you’re an aspiring pizzaiolo but never learned the trade, chef Mike Friedman has pizza making kits to-go that include homemade dough, tomato sauce, cheese, and basil. His Shaw and Capitol Riverfront restaurants are also selling wine, toilet paper, and CSA boxes from Earth & Eats farm with eggs, milk, produce, and dried beans.

