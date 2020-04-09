Four Virtual Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend



Dupont Circle

Where: 1613 Riggs Pl., NW

How much: $2,200,000

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: Built in 1885—with five bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms—the rowhouse retains tons of period charm, including refinished original floors, crown moulding, and fireplaces.

16th Street Heights

Where: 1316 Emerson St., NW

How much: $1,150,000.

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: It’s 3,200 square feet, with a wide-open floor plan and the kind of lush backyard that could turn your quarantine right around.

Falls Church

Where: 3409 Barger Dr., Falls Church

How much: $949,000

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: Though it’s been updated, the 1950s house is genuinely mid-century modern. It’s on nearly half an acre in the Lake Barcroft community—which means it’s a quick walk to two beaches.

Silver Spring

Where: 10020 Lorain Ave., Silver Spring

How much: $525,000

When: A live virtual open house is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 2 PM. You can register for it here.

Why: It’s a cozy, 1940s, three-bedroom Colonial, with a new kitchen and a spacious backyard.

