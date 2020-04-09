Real Estate

Four Virtual Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Snoop around your dream home from the comfort of your living room.

Written by
| Published on
You can virtually tour this $2.2 million Dupont Circle rowhouse. All photos courtesy of Bright MLS.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1613 Riggs Pl., NW
How much: $2,200,000
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: Built in 1885—with five bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms—the rowhouse retains tons of period charm, including refinished original floors, crown moulding, and fireplaces.

16th Street Heights

Where: 1316 Emerson St., NW
How much: $1,150,000.
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: It’s 3,200 square feet, with a wide-open floor plan and the kind of lush backyard that could turn your quarantine right around.

Falls Church

Where: 3409 Barger Dr., Falls Church
How much: $949,000
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: Though it’s been updated, the 1950s house is genuinely mid-century modern. It’s on nearly half an acre in the Lake Barcroft community—which means it’s a quick walk to two beaches.

Silver Spring

Where: 10020 Lorain Ave., Silver Spring
How much: $525,000
When: A live virtual open house is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 2 PM. You can register for it here.
Why: It’s a cozy, 1940s, three-bedroom Colonial, with a new kitchen and a spacious backyard.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She has recently written about the decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia, and the brazen con of a local real-estate scion. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day