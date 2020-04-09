This Online Business Directory Is Making It Easier to Support DC Small Businesses During the Pandemic



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



You probably already know that the pandemic is particularly affecting small businesses. But if you’re looking to support DC-area groups while shopping, it can be difficult to figure out where to turn for certain products or if a store is even open.

That’s where the website Shop in Place DC comes in. Created by the Institute for Justice, an Arlington-based nonprofit law firm, the site lists DC-area businesses that are open and selling goods during the pandemic—think spots like Second Story Books, Union Kitchen, or District Cutlery. (It also lists local restaurants that are offering takeout or selling groceries.)

Shoppers can seek out featured businesses via a map function, by neighborhood, or by business type—say, if you’re looking for a store that sells alcohol or pet supplies, but you’re not sure where to turn. Each listing includes the store’s address, business hours, delivery options, and a brief description of the goods or services it provides.

And if you work for or own a local business and want to spread the word about your services, you can submit information to have your spot included on the site. Store representatives will have to submit descriptions of the business and owners, as well as the services and goods offered. Only spots that offer services or goods with little-to-no human contact will be eligible.

Join the conversation!