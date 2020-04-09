Video from Washingtonian’s Virtual Happy Hour

On Thursday, April 9, Washingtonian hosted its first ever digital event in the form of a virtual happy hour. Sponsored by Moët Hennessy, the event featured Washingtonian food editor Jessica Sidman in conversation with Ari Wilder, Owner and Operator at Chaplin’s, and Alice Farquhar, Global Education & Training Manager at Belvedere Vodka. They covered topics such as how Chaplin’s restaurant has pivoted their service to ensure take out and delivery are seamless, how Belvedere Vodka has turned their operations to make hand sanitizer worldwide, and more. Wilder also made “The Cure,” a drink off the Chaplin’s menu that uses Belvedere Vodka as a base.

Missed the event? Click the video below to see the entire conversation and how to make “The Cure.” The ingredients are:

2 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Pisco (if you don’t have Pisco, use 2 oz of Belvedere)

.5 oz Maggie’s Falernum Liqueur (substitute with amaro, sweet vermouth or even an orange liqueur)

1 oz strawberry purée

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz lime leaf syrup (substitute with simple syrup)

3 oz sparkling wine or champagne

Glass: Highball or Collins glass

Garnish: lemon wheel and smoking rosemary sprig

If you are interested in making the bonus “Belvedere Air” cocktail, here’s what you will need:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz honey water

2 oz almond milk (oat or rice milks are good alternative)

Glass: Highball

Garnish: spring of mint

Thank you to our sponsor: Moët Hennessy