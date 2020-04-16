Four Virtual Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend (4/18-4/19)



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Glover Park

Where: 3913 Benton St., NW

How much: $1,195,800

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: It’s an extra-wide, nearly 2,300-square-foot rowhouse on a charming street, with both a front porch and a spacious rear deck.

Old Town Alexandria

Where: 521 N. Washington St., #201

How much: $895,000

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: The industrial, loft-like condo has huge windows, more than 1,100 square feet of space, and an elevator from the parking garage that opens directly into the unit.

Logan Circle

Where: 1408 Q St., NW, #1

How much: $700,000

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: The two-bedroom condo sits right on the 14th Street corridor, and includes a high-end kitchen, gas fireplace, and private terrace.

Brentwood

Where: 2242 16th St., NE

How much: $534,900

When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.

Why: The newly updated rowhouse has quartz countertops in the kitchen, a big backyard, and a finished basement.

Join the conversation!