Real Estate

Four Virtual Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend (4/18-4/19)

Snoop around your dream home from the comfort of your living room.

Written by
| Published on
All photos courtesy of Bright MLS.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Glover Park

Where: 3913 Benton St., NW
How much: $1,195,800
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: It’s an extra-wide, nearly 2,300-square-foot rowhouse on a charming street, with both a front porch and a spacious rear deck.

Old Town Alexandria

Where: 521 N. Washington St., #201
How much: $895,000
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: The industrial, loft-like condo has huge windows, more than 1,100 square feet of space, and an elevator from the parking garage that opens directly into the unit.

Logan Circle

Where: 1408 Q St., NW, #1
How much: $700,000
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: The two-bedroom condo sits right on the 14th Street corridor, and includes a high-end kitchen, gas fireplace, and private terrace.

Brentwood

Where: 2242 16th St., NE
How much: $534,900
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: The newly updated rowhouse has quartz countertops in the kitchen, a big backyard, and a finished basement.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She has recently written about the decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia, and the brazen con of a local real-estate scion. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day