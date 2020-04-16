Four Virtual Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend (4/18-4/19)

About Coronavirus 2020
Glover Park
Where: 3913 Benton St., NW
How much: $1,195,800
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: It’s an extra-wide, nearly 2,300-square-foot rowhouse on a charming street, with both a front porch and a spacious rear deck.
Old Town Alexandria
Where: 521 N. Washington St., #201
How much: $895,000
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: The industrial, loft-like condo has huge windows, more than 1,100 square feet of space, and an elevator from the parking garage that opens directly into the unit.
Logan Circle
Where: 1408 Q St., NW, #1
How much: $700,000
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: The two-bedroom condo sits right on the 14th Street corridor, and includes a high-end kitchen, gas fireplace, and private terrace.
Brentwood
Where: 2242 16th St., NE
How much: $534,900
When: Any time. Take a virtual tour here.
Why: The newly updated rowhouse has quartz countertops in the kitchen, a big backyard, and a finished basement.