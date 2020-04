The Washington Region’s Number of Covid-19 Cases Is Up by 6 Percent From Wednesday

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The greater Washington, D.C. region reported a total of 11,542 cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday morning, an increase of 616 cases, or 6 percent, from the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the DMV for the past 8 days, using data from Hopkins:

As of 4/16/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 11,542

Total new cases for DMV region: 616

DC total cases: 2,197

DC new cases: 139

Suburban Maryland total cases:6470

Suburban Maryland new cases: 312

Prince George’s County: 2,516

Montgomery County: 1933

Anne Arundel County:845

Howard County: 424

Frederick County:442

Charles County:310

Northern Virginia total cases:2875

Northern Virginia new cases: 165

Fairfax County:1,298

Arlington County:420

Prince William Count:536

Loudoun County:367

Alexandria:254

Falls Church:0

Fairfax City:0

As of 4/15/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 10,926

Total new cases for DMV region: 659

DC total cases: 2058

DC new cases: 103

Suburban Maryland total cases:6158

Suburban Maryland new cases:396

Prince George’s County: 2356

Montgomery County: 1883

Anne Arundel County:783

Howard County: 403

Frederick County:441

Charles County:292

Northern Virginia total cases:2710

Northern Virginia new cases: 160

Fairfax County:1207

Arlington County:401

Prince William County:508

Loudoun County:344

Alexandria:247

Falls Church:2

Fairfax City:1

As of 4/14/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 10,267

Total new cases for DMV region: 802

DC total cases: 1955

DC new cases: 80

Suburban Maryland total cases:5762

Suburban Maryland new cases:445

Prince George’s County: 2205

Montgomery County: 1756

Anne Arundel County:724

Howard County: 386

Frederick County:417

Charles County: 274

Northern Virginia total cases:2550

Northern Virginia new cases: 277

Fairfax County:1164

Arlington County:390

Prince William County:434

Loudoun County:324

Alexandria:235

Falls Church:2

Fairfax City:1

As of 4/13/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 9,465

Total new cases for DMV region: 516

DC total cases: 1875

DC new cases: 97

Suburban Maryland total cases:5,317

Suburban Maryland new cases:315

Prince George’s County: 2035

Montgomery County: 1631

Anne Arundel County:659

Howard County: 371

Frederick County:368

Charles County: 253

Northern Virginia total cases:2273

Northern Virginia new cases: 104

Fairfax County:1008

Arlington County:366

Prince William County:389

Loudoun County:309

Alexandria:198

Falls Church:2

Fairfax City:1

As of 4/12/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,949

Total new cases for DMV region: 929

DC total cases: 1778

DC new cases: 118

Suburban Maryland total cases: 5,002

Suburban Maryland new cases:516

Prince George’s County: 1,923

Montgomery County: 1,537

Anne Arundel County:615

Howard County: 351

Frederick County:341

Charles County: 235

Northern Virginia total cases: 2,169

Northern Virginia new cases: 295

Fairfax County:946

Arlington County:349

Prince William County:390

Loudoun County:296

Alexandria: 188

Falls Church:

Fairfax City:

As of 4/11/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,020

Total new cases for DMV region: 914

DC total cases: 1660

DC new cases: 137

Suburban Maryland total cases:4,486

Suburban Maryland new cases:579

Prince George’s County: 1,716

Montgomery County: 1,388

Anne Arundel County:554

Howard County: 319

Frederick County:289

Charles County: 220

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,874

Northern Virginia new cases: 198

Fairfax County:777

Arlington County:312

Prince William County:337

Loudoun County:274

Alexandria: 174

Falls Church:

Fairfax City:

As of 4/10/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 7,106

Total new cases for DMV region: 697

DC total cases: 1,523

DC new cases: 83

Suburban Maryland total cases: 3,907

Suburban Maryland new cases: 406

Prince George’s County:1,476

Montgomery County: 1,214

Anne Arundel County: 505 confirmed

Howard County: 299 confirmed

Frederick County: 233 confirmed

Charles County: 180 confirmed

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,676

Northern Virginia new cases: 208

Fairfax County:690 confirmed

Arlington County:280

Prince William County:299 confirmed

Loudoun County:258

Alexandria: 149

Falls Church:

Fairfax City:

As of 4/9/20

Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 6,409

Total new cases for DMV region: 1074

DC total cases: 1,440

DC new cases: 219

Suburban Maryland total cases: 3,501

Suburban Maryland new cases: 717

Prince George’s County: 1310

Montgomery County: 1088

Anne Arundel County: 466

Howard County: 274

Frederick County: 199

Charles County: 164

Northern Virginia total cases: 1,468

Northern Virginia new cases: 128

Fairfax County:570

Arlington County:254

Prince William County:263

Loudoun County:238

Alexandria: 143

Falls Church:

Fairfax City:

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!