April 2020: A Field Guide to Washington Real Estate

The Homebuyer’s Field Guide to Washington Architecture
Craftsman? Colonial? Midcentury modern? A tour of our housing stock—for those house-hunting or just curious. By Marisa M. Kashino and Amanda Kolson Hurley.
FEATURES
Meet the New Restaurant Investors: Millennials
Hanging with the loaded twenty- and thirtysomethings who are funding the dining scene of tomorrow. By Jessica Sidman.
Life After Prison
One of the nation’s most violent lockups is now a classy residential development. What happens when an ex-inmate visits? By Andrew Beaujon.
The Weirdest, Most Baffling, Most Fascinating—and Possibly Perfectly Healthy—Marriage in Washington
Kellyanne and George Conway’s unusual, and unusually public, partnership—charted. By Jane Recker.
“It Was ‘The Office’ Does Major League Baseball”
They’re champs now, but the Nats’ debut season was far from smooth. An oral history of their blooper-filled first year, from the heavy-hitters who lived through it. By Luke Mullins.
CAPITAL COMMENT
Sidwell Looks Back: DC’s best-known private school reckons with its campus’s slave-owning past. By Rosa Cartagena.
Hollywood Does the Post (Again): But this time, the movie is about one of the paper’s lowest points. By Andrew Beaujon.
XFL vs. NFL: Could the DC Defenders have a shot against the Skins? By Luke Mullins.
When a Plain Old Funeral Program Won’t Do: Monica Stanley’s business helps capture the personalities of those who’ve passed away. By Christina Sturdivant Sani.
WHERE & WHEN
The 15 performances, exhibits, and other events worth your time this month.
IQ
Interview: The National Symphony Orchestra’s conductor will make you hear music differently. Interview by Rob Brunner.
Politics: What we can learn from Muriel Bowser’s ill-fated Bloomberg endorsement. By Andrew Giambrone.
LIFE
Solitude Is Bliss: Why solo travel is booming—plus seven great adventures to take on your own.
Top Mortgage Professionals: The area’s best lenders.
STYLE, HEALTH & BEAUTY
Frames in Mind: Forget Warby Parker glasses—some style setters spend an eye-popping amount to stand out.
Insta Gratification: Plastic surgery for the social-media age.
TASTE
French New Wave: Are bistros and brasseries the new steakhouses? By Ann Limpert.
Good Catch: Alfredo and Jessica Solis showcase the Mexican seafood they grew up on. By Ann Limpert.
Zap, Then Stir: The case for microwaving your Manhattan (yes, really). By Jessica Sidman.
HOME
The Washington Handbook of Warm Weather Woes: Solutions to six problems you’ll deal with in the next few months.
The Briefing: Tysons What’s happening in the Fairfax County suburb right now.
Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.
FIRST PERSON
“I Was Probably the Only Cowboy at the Ranch”: Pat Collins’s first snowstorm.