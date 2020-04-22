Miss Tabletop Korean Barbecue? This Chef Will Deliver the Feast to Your Door.



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Until the pandemic hit, Patrice Cunningham had been the chef at Gogi Yogi, DC’s first tabletop Korean barbecue spot. Now, post-layoff, she’s doing her own thing—delivering weekly meal kits, many of which draw from her restaurant experience and childhood spent cooking with her Korean mom.

This week, she’s doing a kit devoted to KBQ ($75 for two, which includes free delivery within DC and select Maryland and Virginia locations). On the menu: bulgogi with all the fixins (lettuce wraps, rice, ssamjang sauce), Cunningham’s homemade kimchee, a bean-sprout soup, and spicy cucumbers. She’s putting 10 percent of the proceeds towards care packages for folks in need.

The kits come with measured and prepped ingredients, plus a YouTube tutorial walking you through each recipe. Last week, I gave her branzino simmered with gochugaru, peppers, and scallions a try. It was sided with buttery, cheesy mushroom risotto, but the fish, and its punchy broth, were the standouts.

The price of the meal kits changes each week; email cookingwithpatrice2017@gmail.com or DM her on Instagram to order for delivery tomorrow through Sunday.

Join the conversation!