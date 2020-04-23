Weddings

21 Chic Wedding Dresses for At-Home and Virtual Celebrations

Save your dream gown for the big day and tie the knot in one of these alternative at-home dresses

Written by
Published on

With weddings still being postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, we’ve seen many couples get creative with their nuptials by opting for virtual or at-home ceremonies. Zoom and other online platforms are on the rise for couples marrying during the pandemic thanks to marriage licenses being available remotely. These virtual weddings are especially popular for couples who still want to honor their original wedding date and exchange vows, but have pushed back their bigger celebration to either later this year or next. Our tip: Get double the use out of your purchase by saving your less formal, at-home or elopement look to re-wear at your rehearsal dinner, post-wedding brunch, or as an outfit change to dance the night away at your reception later. If you’re among those changing plans for their big day but getting married now, here are some of our favorite at-home wedding dresses that are perfect for a Zoom ceremony with your nearest and dearest.

casual wedding dress

Camo Dress from Revole at $136

Edith White Strapless Jumpsuit from Lulus at $61

casual wedding dresses

Susanna Sequin Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress by Dress the Population from Nordstrom at $140

 

C/Meo Collective Madine Dress from BHLDN at $200

casual wedding dress

Veronica Dress from Reformation at $218

Valli Sheath Dress by Lilly Pulitzer from Nordstrom at $198

Josie Pantsuit by Misha Collection from Shopbop at $340

casual wedding dress

Straight Neckline Dress from Fame & Partners at $249

 

casual wedding dress

Hollyhock Dress from Reformation at $388

Supper Cotton One Shoulder Mini Dress by IORANE from Revolve at $350

casual wedding dress

Theia Kaida Dress from BHLDN at $260

casual wedding dresses

Mackenzie Long Sleeve Minidress by Dress the Population from Nordstrom at $149

casual wedding dress

Carraway Dress from Reformation at $298

casual wedding dress

By Watters Lynette Gown from BHLDN at $995

 

casual wedding dress

Bardot Button Front Long Sleeve Blazer Dress from David’s Bridal at $149

casual wedding dress

Whisper Ruffle Minidress by French Connection from Nordstrom at $104

casual wedding dress

River Bias Dress from Revolve at $129

casual wedding dress

Bardot Strapless Crepe Feather Trim Mini Dress from David’s Bridal at $169

Brooklyn White Beaded Long Sleeve Maxi Dress from Lulus at $169

casual wedding dress

Embroidered Flutter Sleeve Minidress by Ever New from Nordstrom at $85

casual wedding dress

Daisy Occasion Embroidered Dress by Collectif from ModCloth at $149

