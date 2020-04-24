Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat about takeout, recipes, restaurant closures, and more.

Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us today, April 24 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. She’s here to answer any questions you may have about life during this pandemic—whether about ways to help the restaurants you love and miss, where you should grab takeout tonight, recipes, or anything else. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Hello! Hope everyone is hanging in. Going to jump right into questions today—ask ’em in the form below, the chat transcript shows up underneath.

