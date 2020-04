3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

Yep, for this week’s edition of Covid-free reads, our minds are wandering off to West Virginia. Here goes:

In 2016, a historic flood lashed West Virginia, killing 23 people and crumpling homes. It also exposed the complicated relationship between a resort that draws Washington’s rich and powerful and the blue-collar town that houses the hotel’s staff. As Elaina Plott recounts, what happened afterward surprised everyone.

The residents of Green Bank, West Virginia, can’t use cell phones, wi-fi, or other kinds of modern technology due to a high-tech government telescope. The ban made the town a magnet for technophobes, and the locals weren’t always thrilled to have them.

Paul Yandura and Donald Hitchcock blew up their Washington careers, decamped to a tiny town near the Lost River Valley, and started turning it into a weekend destination. Along the way, they were screamed at, had their property vandalized and, well, worse.

