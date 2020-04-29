News

New Coronavirus Cases Up in Washington Area, but Still Below Recent Highs

Northern Virginia reported its largest daily tally of the pandemic.

Written by
and
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The Washington region reported 1,048 new Covid-19 infections going into Wednesday, an increase over the prior two days but still below the record daily highs reached this past weekend.

Northern Virginia reported 487 new cases—its largest daily tally of the pandemic.

This increase, however, was moderated by figures coming out of suburban Maryland, where the number of confirmed new cases fell by 28 percent, to 459, from the previous day.


All told, the DMV region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 24,261 going into Wednesday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)



To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Benjamin Wofford
Benjamin Wofford
Staff Writer

Benjamin Wofford is a staff writer at Washingtonian.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
SPECIAL OFFER
For 55 years, Washingtonian has been the region’s top source for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. With everyone working at home during this crisis, keep a piece of us at home with you.
Get one year of the magazine and our May issue for $18
SUBSCRIBE