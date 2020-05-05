Mo Willems Will Stream a Drawing Session With Yo-Yo Ma



Mo Willems and Yo-Yo Ma will be virtually joining forces in “The Yo-Yo Mo Show: An Evening of Musical Doodling” at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 31. Streaming on the Kennedy Center website, the award-winning author/illustrator and Grammy-winning cellist will invite doodlers of all ages to explore the relationship between visual and musical art forms.

“I’ve been a fan of Mr. Ma’s for years,” said Willems in a press release. “In addition to his magnificent musical talents, Yo-Yo is a generous and open human. I would be hard pressed to find another artist who is both so completely open to exploring new visual and musical connections and whose name rhymes so completely with mine.”

The Kennedy Center will also be launching “Thank You Thursdays!” which will be posted on the Kennedy Center website every Thursday in May at 1 p.m. EST. Willems and his beloved characters — Elephant & Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, and the Pigeon to name a few — will be encouraging amateur artists to create drawings to thank frontline and essential workers, among others.

These new programs are in addition to the Kennedy Center’s “Lunch Doodles,” where Willems holds a livestreamed doodle session every weekday at 1 p.m. EST. All of the programming mentioned is available on the Mo Willems page of the Kennedy Center website.

