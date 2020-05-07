10 Great Spots for Sushi Takeout and Delivery Around DC

One of our top requests right now: Where can I get good sushi takeout? Sadly, one of our favorites, Sushi Taro, recently closed as it tries to reconfigure itself for the future. In the meantime, here are 10 other great spots for nigiri and rolls to-go.

Blue Ocean Izakaya

9440 Main St., Fairfax

The wide-ranging menu is available for lunch and dinner, whether you’re craving tempura or unagi. Sushi lovers can order a la carte or opt for affordable lunch combos. For a bigger feast, party platters with an assortment of rolls and nigiri are a great value (just order a day in advance). Call 703-425-7555 to order for pickup.

Kaz Sushi Bistro

1915 I St., NW

Chef Kaz Okochi’s long-standing downtown restaurant continues to offer a selection of traditional and signature nigiri (think salmon with mango puree or bluefin tuna with black truffle). Vegetarians will also find plenty of options beyond cucumber and avocado, including sun-dried tomato and portobello mushroom rolls. Get 30-percent-off all sake, wine, and Japanese beer for carryout only. Available for pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Caviar.

Kenaki Sushi Counter

706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg

This Kentlands sushi spot offers plenty of fun, untraditional rolls, whether it’s the “Japanese bagel” (smoked salmon, cream cheese, shiso, red onion, chive, cucumber, and house furikake) or the “Old Bae” (lump crab meat, scallion, avocado, and crispy potato). Also look out for limited daily specials such as tuna with Italian truffle or jalapeno popper rolls in addition to your standard maki and nigiri. Add on sakes, beers, cocktail pouches, or two-ounce Japanese whiskey pours. Curbside pickup and delivery available.

Nama

465 K St., NW

Happy hour lives on at this sushi place from restaurateur Michael Schlow (Tico, the Riggsby, Alta Strada). Daily from 5 to 7 PM, get two pieces of nigiri for $8, most rolls for $6, and discounts on sake, plum wine, and beer. And because Nama is attached to Italian restaurant Alta Strada, you can throw in a pizza and bottle of Lambrusco too. Pickup and delivery on multiple platforms available.

Rakuya and Raku

1900 Q St NW; 3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Menus vary by location, but all three sushi standbys offer lengthy lists of rolls, nigiri, and other Japanese specialties. A combo or a chirashi bowl is a strong way to go, as are rolls (we’re fans of the deluxe spicy tuna or vegetarian futomaki). Available for pickup and delivery from Raku; Rakuya is delivery only.

Sushi Hachi

735 8th St., SE

Nigiri are dressed up just a little at this Capitol Hill joint—think tuna with shiso leaf puree or seabass with sweet miso. For rolls, go simple (yellowtail scallion) or wild (yellowtail with tempura green beans, avocado, and jalapeno-cilantro sauce). Pickup and delivery available via ChowNow and other platforms.

Sushi Gakyu

1420 New York Ave., NW

Chef Yoshihisa Ota‘s artful sushi spot and omakase counter is offering a range of sushi sets and chirashi bowls. In addition to the standard options, try aburi style for gently seared fish or an all vegetable assortment. Delivery available on Postmates, UberEats, and Caviar. If you order for pickup via Tock, you’ll also find party platters to feed four or more plus sake to-go.

Sushi Sono

10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia

We’re fans of the elaborate sushi rolls at this Japanese gem, especially the dragon maki with crunchy head-on shrimp and lobster tail. The extensive menu has something for every sushi craving, plus tempura, teriyaki, and more. Available for pickup and delivery via GrubHub.

Tachibana

6715 Lowell Ave, McLean

This McLean mainstay offers multi-page lunch and dinner menus covering everything from katsu to soba. It’s also a solid bet for sushi, whether you order a la carte or a combo set. Lunch and dinner bento boxes filled with tempura, salads, rolls, teriyaki fish, and negimaki are great for big appetites. Get half-off sake, wine, and beer Monday through Thursday. Call 703-847-1771 for carryout.

Takumi

310-B South Washington St., Falls Church

Try salmon five ways (smoked, seared, topped with Old Bay salt), seven types of spicy rolls, plus your favorite sushi staples at this Falls Church destination. Beyond the traditional stuff, you’ll also find seafood specialities such as scallop ceviche, soft-shell crab with ponzu, and calamari pasta with uni and quail egg. Domestic beers and wines are 30-percent off, while imported beer and sake is discounted 20-percent. Pickup only.

