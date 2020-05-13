24 Must-Try DC Restaurant Dishes—Now Available for Pickup and Delivery

There was a time you’d have to wait in line or make a hard-won reservation to get a taste of sensational restaurant dishes like the Red Hen’s sausage rigatoni, the duck at Peking Gourmet Inn, or Kinship‘s roast chicken. Times have obviously changed. Now, you can get a slew of essential Washington dishes delivered to your door. And that’s not a terrible thing—for once!

2 Amys deviled eggs with green sauce

3715 Macomb St., NW

The pizzeria recently reopened for takeout…without pizza. But! We’ve always loved the sophisticated, unfussy small plates—heavy on anchovies, cured meats, and seasonal gems—as much as the Neapolitan pies. These jammy eggs with herbaceous salsa verde always steal the show. For entrees, there are cook-at-home items like brined chicken or sausages. Order online for pickup.

A&J dim sum

1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale

We’ve spent many a weekend waiting for a coveted table outside these tiny, family-run Chinese spots (also: seeking out an ATM for the cash-only rule). These days you can get everything to-go—we love the scallion pancakes, juicy dumplings, beef wraps, spicy noodle soups, and cucumber salad—and pay through Venmo. Call for pickup.

Beteseb vegetable platter and rib-eye tibs

8201 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Ethiopian food travels beautifully, and out of all the options, we’re partial to this family-run restaurant in Silver Spring. Go for rib-eye tibs sautéed with onion and green pepper and the heaping vegetarian platter. For the brave: the kitfo (tartare-like minced raw beef) is superb. Call for pickup.

Columbia Room cocktails

124 Blagden Alley, NW

Derek Brown‘s classy cocktail destination is packaging their seasonal drinks to-go. Concoctions include a sparkling salted sherry rickey for one with cucumber ($14) or a double daiquiri for two ($28). If you’re hungry, check out the place’s new sandwich pop-up. Order online for pickup.*

Compass Rose khachupuri

1346 T St., NW

Rose Previte’s 14th Street dining room certainly didn’t invent the decadent Georgian cheese bread, but it can claim responsibility for popularizing it to Jumbo Slice-level proportions in the minds of hungry Washingtonians. Instead of a server mixing molten cheese, egg, and butter inside the canoe-shaped bread table-side, the takeout version comes with instructions for doing it at home. Order online for takeout.

Corduroy red snapper bisque

1122 9th St., NW

Chef Tom Power‘s pioneering Shaw restaurant—a homey, finer dining spot since 2008—quietly reopened for dinner takeout and a virtual farmer’s market. The menu adheres to Power’s seasonal mantra but the lush red snapper bisque makes a regular appearance. Takeout only.

The Dabney catfish slider

122 Blagden Alley NW

You’ll have to order a three-course menu ($45) to get chef Jeremiah Langhorne‘s previously off-menu crispy catfish sandwich—but the addictive bite is worth it. Other seasonal dishes like barbecue chicken don’t sound shabby, either. Order online for takeout and delivery starting at 11 AM.

Daikaya ramen

705 Sixth St., NW

Daikaya’s siblings all jumped onto the takeout wagon awhile ago, including chicken-centric Bantam King and Navy Yard’s Hatoba. But now you can get the original Daikaya’s ramen to go. Our move: the muggi-miso ramen or the vegetarian version—with an optional porky spice bomb. Order online for pickup and delivery.

District Doughnut with a side of Ice Cream Jubilee

Delivery in DC and Northern Virginia

The two beloved sweet shops have teamed up for doughnut and ice cream delivery—really, what more could you want? Ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls? They have those too. Pro tip: you can freeze extra doughnuts heat them in a skillet or microwave when you’re ready for an encore. Order online in advance via District Doughnut for delivery.

Frank Ruta’s chicken dinner

2132 Florida Ave., NW

Annabelle chef Frank Ruta became famous for his roast chicken during his Palena days—and that very same dish has followed him to his latest post in Dupont Circle. The wood-roasted half-chicken dinner ($28) won’t require the usual 45 minute wait at the table—but it does come with spinach, warm biscuits, and honey. Available for pickup and delivery.

Hank’s Oyster Bar lobster roll

1624 Q St., NW

Today, chef Jamie Leeds reopens the flagship Dupont Circle location of her New England-style fish house. Our favorite dish—the lobster roll packed with sweet meat—is on the menu of classics (for a side, go for the mac n’ cheese). Leeds also just launched a fresh seafood delivery service, Current Catch, that’s worth checking out for home cooks. Available for pickup or delivery.

Jaleo gambas al ajillo

Locations in Penn Quarter, Bethesda, and Crystal City

This simple yet delicious dish of garlicky shrimp debuted with Jose Andres‘ first Jaleo in Penn Quarter 27 years ago—and there’s a reason its been on the menu of every Jaleo since. Classic sangria or an excellent gin-and-tonic are on the menu too. Order online for pickup and delivery.

Kinship roast chicken

1015 Seventh St., NW

Chef Eric Ziebold‘s fancy roast chicken strutted onto the scene when the luxe poultry trend was just beginning—and it’s still one of the best. The roast bird, which serves two-to-four ($45), comes with pommes rissolées, lemon-garlic panade, and salad. For dessert, splurge on gooey butter cookies. Order online for pickup.

Maketto fried chicken

1351 H St., NE

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang isn’t a newcomer to the takeout platform—and that’s a good thing for consistency’s sake. His mouth-tingling, generous plate of fried chicken, spiced with Szechuan peppercorns and drizzled in five-spice caramel, is as good as ever. Available for pickup or delivery.

Le Diplomate cheeseburger Américain

1601 14th St., NW

Le Dip’s burger is basically a cheffy riff on le Big Mac: two diner-style, dry-aged patties, creamy “special” sauce, pickles, and onions on a homemade brioche bun. It’ll cost you $20 these days (with ultra-crispy fries) but it’s a meal in itself. Unless, like us, you’re tempted by the brasserie’s sleeper hit: the buttery shrimp salad. Available for takeout or delivery on multiple platforms.

Market Lunch crabcake breakfast

225 Seventh St., SE

There’s something ultra-satisfying about indulging in crabcakes for breakfast. This 40-plus year-old Eastern Market dining counter griddles the meaty cakes alongside creamy grits and scrambled eggs. You can get them at lunch, or packaged and ready to make at home. Call for curbside pickup.

Padaek/Thip Khao crispy coconut rice salad

6395 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church; 3462 14th St., NW

Chef Seng Luangrath and Bobby Pradacith‘s Lao restaurants in DC and Falls Church have reopened for takeout (Thip Khao debuts today).Our perennial favorite item is back: a crunchy rice salad strewn with herbs, morsels of sausage and peanuts, and lettuce leaves for wrapping (it can also be made veggie). Available for carryout from Padaek; order online for Thip Khao.

Peking Gourmet Inn duck

6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

The Peking duck at Eddie Tsui‘s Falls Church mainstay became so popular in the ’80s that the family opened their own farm in Purcelville, Virginia to grow thousands of pounds of spring onions to accompany the crackling-skinned bird and homemade pancakes. Now that tableside carving is on hold, you can get the whole duck ($50) to-go. Available for takeout and free delivery within a limited radius.

Pho 75 #1 pho

1721 Wilson Blvd, Arlington; 771 Hungerford Dr, Rockville

These soup parlors were ladeling no-frills, soul-warming bowls of Vietnamese pho long before the dish became trendy. You won’t find large, varied menus—just the soup, with extras like Vietnamese ice coffee. We’re fans of the #1, floating with eye-round steak, flank, brisket, tendon, and tripe plus heaps of herbs. Call for pickup; cash only.

The Prime Rib prime rib

2020 K St., NW

With a dress code policy and tagline like “the civilized steakhouse,” we were surprised to see this K Street stalwart offer takeout. But sure enough, you can get a juicy, 24-ounce hunk of prime meat on the fly, rounded out with lobster bisque or a wedge salad. Whether you don the proper jacket at home is up to you. Takeout only.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar oysters on the half-shell

1150 Maine Ave., SW

We’ve spent many a happy afternoon over a chilled platter of briny Olde Salt and creamy Rochambeau oysters (meaty clams, too). The good news: that doesn’t have to change thanks to the Wharf location’s to-go offerings, which even include chilled wines. Bivalves can be ordered shucked and ready, or whole to pop open at home. We’re also fans of the crabcake, chowder, and peel-and-eat shrimp. Order online for pickup.

Rasika palaak chaat

633 D St., NW; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Indian food is one of those cuisines that travels reliably well, and while chef Vikram Sunderam‘s crispy spinach may not hold up as well as a curry, we’ve found it still fares well (credit the cooling yogurt, dates, and chutney—each packaged separately). Available for pickup or delivery.

Red Hen rigatoni with sausage ragu

1822 First St., NW

This comforting bowl of pasta—with a saucy Sunday-style gravy packed with homemade fennel sausage and capped with parm—has been on chef Michael Friedman’s menu since day one. There’s a reason it’s never left. Order online for pickup or delivery.

Rose’s Luxury Pork-and-lychee salad

717 Eighth St., SE

Chef Aaron Silverman’s unexpectedly addictive salad of sweet lychees, chilies, onion, pork, and coconut milk is a dish that helped land Rose’s Luxury on the national map. You can now get it—along with buzzed-about entrees like grilled pork ribs—as part of a three-course takeout spread ($45 per person). Order online for pickup.

*This post has been updated with new information.

