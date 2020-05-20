Move Over, White Claw: “MoCo Goes Hard” Is the Maryland-Themed Seltzer You Need

Last summer’s hard-seltzer hype yielded a flood of fizzy new options, from mass market (White Claw Summer) to off-market (“Nationals” Light) and DC Brau’s boutiquey Full Transparency. And even under quarantine, we’re still thirsty for more. Silver Spring brewery Denizens Brewing Co. is jumping in the game with MoCo Goes Hard, a collaboration with hyper-local news site the MoCo Show. The seltzer is available for delivery and pickup from Denizens and some Montgomery County shops starting on Friday May 22.

Paying homage to Montgomery County is a natural fit for the collaborators—both MoCo Show founder Alex Tsironis and Denizens cofounder Julie Verratti are Silver Spring natives. Clocking in at 100 calories and 5 percent ABV, the first release features a lime flavor, with plans for a blood-orange version in the future.

In these unpredictable times, at least we can find solace in another Summer of Seltzer.