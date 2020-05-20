

In a world where everything is bad, these new National Park Service social distancing posters are very good. Crafted in NPS’s trademark and delightful vintage look, they warn potential parkgoers about the safety hazards posed by the coronavirus. And bears.

Because while a pandemic might have sent us all indoors, the Park Service wants people to know the bears are still very much outdoors and still very much not to be approached.

Here are some of our favorites:

Even Smokey the Bear is having to quarantine. Sigh.

As the slower friend on hikes, let me just say, thank you, NPS. I feel seen.

That’s an effective way to give context for social distancing while also making me seriously reevaluate HOW MASSIVE MOOSE ARE.

Waving to humans while socially distanced: polite. Waving to bison while socially distanced: death wish. Got it.

