A Local Flower Drive Is Raising Funds for Covid-19 Relief

This month, weddings-and-events florist Sophie Felts Floral Design launched a flower drive to benefit Greater Washington Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Over the next several weeks, they’ll be designing and assembling arrangements for pickup on June 11 at their Gaithersburg studio. Each arrangement will cost $35, and because a private donation is covering the costs of the flowers and the florists are donating their labor, 100 percent of the $35 from each bouquet will go to the Fund. Not local for pickup? You can still participate, and have your $35 go doubly far—choose the option to donate an arrangement and the Sophie Felts team will give your $35 to the Fund and give a bouquet on your behalf to health care workers on the front lines.
Here’s how it works: Customers can pre-order an arrangement online. Then you can either plan to pick up your arrangement on June 11, or, if you prefer to donate it, they’ll have Petals for Hope deliver the arrangement to local healthcare workers on your behalf.
“The Community Foundation is very well run and their COVID-19 Relief Fund is really effectively and efficiently getting help to communities which are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in the greater Washington area,” says Felts. “We are super passionate about helping fund them.”