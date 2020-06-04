We’ve compiled a list of 65 (and growing!) black-owned weddings and events businesses⁠—from caterers and florists to event planners and photographers, hair and makeup artists, officiants, and mor⁠e—in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Please feel free to email us or DM us on Instagram to let us know who we’re missing, and we’ll add to it.

Cakes and Catering

Caribbean Caterers

Couture Cakes by Sabrina

Get Plated Catering & Events

Molecular Food Cocktails

The Cake Courtesan

Event Planners

3sixteevents

A Beyoutiful Fête

B Astonished

Blush Events

Elle Nicole Events

Events by Christi Rich

Event Design Group

Events by André Wells

Favored by Yodit Events & Design

Hearts Content Events

Howerton+Wooten Events

Infatuating Affairs Weddings & Events

Jayne Heir

JEWL Couture Events & Design

MasterPlan Events

Perfect Planning Events

Pinkboxe

RAE Affairs

Sensational Soirees

SG3 Events

Sugar Taylor Co.

Florists

Designs by Oochay

Fleurenzie

Flor de Casa

House of Redman

JR Flowers

Pretty Petals Floral & Event Design

Sherwood Florist Weddings & Events

Trebella Events

Violet Gardens Floral

Hair & Makeup

BK Face Cosmetics

Glam Qui by Marquia James

Jennifer Thorpe Beauty

Beauty ‘N The Bride

Renata Lynette Beauty

Tress Art

Red Carpet Ready Makeup with Shaune Hayes

Photographers and Videographers

Alicia Wiley

Ashleigh Bing Photography

Carrie Coleman Photography

Erika Layne Photography

Iris Mannings

Kanayo Adibe

Kirth Bobb

Memories of Bliss Photography

Renée Hollingshead

Rhea Whitney Photography

Sok Vision

Terri Baskin Photography

The Madious

Tickled Photo Booth

Stationery

Bridget Goldsmith Stationery & Design

Simply Sleek Designs

Sugar Taylor Co.

Suzie & Co. Designs

Wilori Lane

Other Vendors

Capital Custom Clothiers

Ceremonies by Shelby Tuck-Horton (officiant)

DJ Max Powers (lighting, DJ)

Perfectly Adorned Event Decor

The Bridal Room (bridal boutique)

With This Ring I Thee Wedd (officiant)

