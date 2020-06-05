Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. She’s here to answer any questions you may have—whether about ways to support black-owned restaurants, newly reopened places, or anything else. Leave a question now in the form below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning everyone. What a week it’s been. A few things I’d like to call out:

*Feed the Malik, the blog run by food writer and advocate Anela Malik, has a great list of black-owned restaurants that are currently open. She also has some good advice about how best to support black-owned businesses (such as posting your own top-quality pics of food on social media—especially for small businesses who can’t afford marketing and PR).

*Estadio, the Logan Circle Spanish restaurant, has opened a takeout window that will serve free (or, if you can afford it, paid) meals to protesters, and anyone else in need of sustenance, through Sunday. You can preorder here.

*On June 20, Kith and Kin pastry chef Paola Velez and Emilie’s pastry chef Willa Pelini are teaming up for Bakers Against Racism, a collection of virtual dessert pop-ups. Whether you’re a pro pastry chef or just love to bake, you can join in—as long as you can make 150 pieces of whatever dessert you’re selling, and are willing to donate most of the proceeds to organizations that fight racial injustice.

*Another initiative out of Emilie’s: Chef Kevin Tien will host a party for 40 people at the restaurant free—for anyone or any group who donates $4,000 each to Black Lives Matter DC, Black Vision Collection, and Colors of Change.

*And two powerful pieces that relate to restaurants: Trapped in While Dining Out: When White People Make Me Part of Their Show, by Osayi Endolyn, and A Critic for All Seasons by Korsha Wilson. Neither are new, but they’re vital reads that really expanded my thinking and mind.

Alright, onto your questions.

