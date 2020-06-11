DC Area’s Covid Infections Going Into Thursday



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The Washington area saw 567 new Covid-19 infections going into Thursday. The figure is approximately the quarter of the caseload in late May. Earlier this week, the region’s total number of confirmed cases topped 75,000, growing on Thursday to 76,223.

The data Washingtonian uses is pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>





To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

Join the conversation!