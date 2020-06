If you find yourself near Gallery Place, head over to check out an exhibit of Black Lives Matter-inspired artwork that’s been put together by the DowntownDC BID, the PAINTS Institute, and the Denver Smith Foundation. Running along H Street, Northwest, between F and H Streets, the series of artworks has been painted on plywood that was put up during the ongoing protests. Here’s a look at some of what’s on display.

Photographs by Aaron Hernandez/Paints Institute via Downtown DC BID