These Fitness Studios and Gyms Are Offering Socially Distant Outdoor Workout Classes

Now that the entire Washington area is in at least Phase One of reopening (with some areas in Phase Two), some local gyms and fitness studios are hosting outdoor workout classes. Most are limited to small groups of about 10 people, require participants to keep distances of at least six feet between them, and ask folks to bring their own equipment.

Finally you can do a workout class someplace other than your living room! (And also support local businesses as they try to stay afloat during the pandemic.) Here are some groups hosting outdoor classes:

Sweat DC

The Petworth fitness studio hosts two socially distant bootcamps on Saturday mornings and two on Sunday mornings. The $20 classes are limited to 10 people per session and are held at the Bruce Monroe Park tennis courts. (Bring your own mat.) The group is still offering virtual classes, too.

Cut Seven

The Logan Circle studio is hosting several daily workout classes at Bundy Field. The outdoor classes are $20 a class or $100 for five. The group is also streaming online workouts, too.

202 Strong

The strength training group, which has locations in Bethesda and DC, is hosting several outdoor workouts at both locations. The Bethesda classes will be in the gym’s parking lot, and the DC classes will be in Farragut Square. Classes are capped at around eight-to-nine people, and guests are encouraged to bring their own weights. Outdoor classes are $25.

RDY Fitness

The local group is hosting a series of weekly outdoor classes at Stead Park. The schedule includes events like yoga flows, cardio-HIIT classes, and total body workouts. If you can’t make it in person, the group is also streaming virtual workouts, too. Membership to the group is free for the first seven days, then it’s $99 a month.

Elevate Interval Fitness

The HIIT group, which has fitness studios on 14th Street and by the Wharf, is hosting outdoor bootcamps at Meridian Hill Park, on the National Mall, and by the Waterfront Metro station. The workouts take place several times a week and are $30 to drop in.

This list will be updated as we get more information. Don’t see your outdoor workout listed? Email mmontgomery@washingtonian.com

