Food

This Black-Owned Ice-Cream Shop’s Plea for Support Went Viral. Now People Are Lining Up Down the Block.

Southwest Soda Pop Shop wasn't sure it would survive the pandemic—then a tweet took off.

Written by
| Published on
The Jones sisters serve soft-serve ice cream, floats, half-smokes, and more at their Wharf walk-up shop. Photograph courtesy Southwest Soda Pop Shop.

March was supposed to kick off the busy season for Southwest Soda Pop Shop at the Wharf. Instead, the soft-serve ice-cream shop from Darryl Jones and his four daughters—Brittany, Brianna, Andrea, and Lena—closed because of the pandemic. When it reopened at the end of May, only a few customers trickled in. The business received one government loan, but it didn’t help as much as the family thought it would.

“We were scared. We didn’t know what was going to happen next for us because these are our months to flourish and really do well. This is how we get money to survive through the wintertime,” Andrea says. “We were at a loss.”

Although Southwest Soda Pop Shop is only two years old, the family has had a presence at the Wharf for more than 25 years. Darryl previously owned a fish-cleaning business called Virgo Fish House and also ran the vending machines at the Wharf (hence the name Soda Pop Shop).

On Friday, June 5, as the family was preparing supplies to give out to Black Lives Matter protesters, Andrea, the youngest, sent a tweet asking for support to save the business. As the social media guru of the family, she tried to respond to everyone: “That’s how we go viral not just on Twitter but in our shop—we try to greet everyone with a smile.”

The response was overwhelming. The tweet amassed around 30,000 retweets. At the same time, a GoFundMe page quickly surpassed its $10,000 goal and has now raised over $24,000. Just as important, people started showing up in droves.

“We spent a lot of Saturday crying out of joy,” Brittany says. “We were just so overwhelmed with the love and support that we received, serving customers and just sobbing because they were there. Now we’re waiting on literally hundreds of customers a day, and that’s what we needed.”

In the past week, people have lined up down the boardwalk for cones, floats, and “cake explosions,” their signature parfait with layers of cake and ice cream plus toppings. (The walkup window also sells fruit smoothies, half-smokes, and of course, soda pop.) They’ve added markers on the ground to ensure social distancing.

“We had several people even stand in line for the hour, and they were blessed to stand in line,” Lena says. “They’d come up to the register and say that they would stand in line for another hour just to help support us.”

While the Covid crisis is far from over, the sisters are optimistic that the wave of attention will give them the necessary boost to see them through it.

“The uncertainty, we just don’t know, but the outpouring again has been amazing,” Brianna says. “We’re going to keep going and operating as long as we can.”

Southwest Soda Pop Shop. 1142 Maine Ave., SW.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day