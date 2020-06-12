Ranging from a stylish two bedroom plus den to an elegant penthouse with private roof terrace, each condominium residence at Wardman Tower is now virtually staged and showcases a unique interior design style, from Scandinavian modern to Traditional. This month, Wardman Tower showcases Residence 5E, a 2,660 sf, finely crafted 2BR/2.5BA unit with bright, verdant views. The property is virtually staged using 3-D immersive tour technologies.

Wardman Tower: 2660 Connecticut Ave, NW Washington, D.C. 20008 – Residence 5E

As you tour, you will see a well-equipped Henrybuilt kitchen that features gourmet appliances, a center island with Quartz countertops, and a generous pantry closet that adds sought-after storage. Entertaining spaces feature a spacious and luminous living dining area and an adjoining den/library with captivating garden vistas. The private bedroom wing offers two generous suites, each with commodious walk-in closets and luxurious en-suite bathrooms, as well as the laundry room. Two valet parking spaces complete this vibrant and expansive 2,661 square foot offering.

Wardman Tower unquestionably defines the pinnacle of luxury living in Washington, D.C. Since its construction in 1928 by legendary builder Harry Wardman, this notable landmark has stood at the nexus of Massachusetts Avenue Heights and Kalorama in tranquil Woodley Park. Today, fully renovated and reimagined, the 32 condominium residences feature exceptional craftsmanship and finishes coupled with premier boutique residential services. These include concierge, 24-hour attended lobby, porter, on-site management and valet parking. The community also offers an unsurpassed fitness center, club rooms to accommodate owners’ gatherings and events and a rooftop terrace with captivating views of iconic monuments and Rock Creek Park. Conceived with a timeless design and with meticulous attention to craftsmanship and superior detailing, Wardman Tower is today a singularly distinguished property in the nation’s capital.

Property Address:

Wardman Tower | 2660 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20008

Neighborhood: Woodley Park

Contact Information:

Ritzert Weiss Partners

Senior Vice Presidents & Global Real Estate Advisors

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Christie-Anne Weiss m +1 202 256 0105

Christopher Ritzert m +1 202 256 9241

RitzertWeiss@ttrsir.com | WardmanTower.com

Full List of Virtual Tours Here: https://bit.ly/2UbjWCQ

Georgetown Brokerage Office: +1 202 333 1212

Instagram: @LuxHomesDC