DC-Area Theaters and Venues Are Starting to Cancel Their Entire 2020 Seasons

With coronavirus still raging, places such as the Kennedy Center are calling off normal programming until next year.

Photograph by Jeff Elkins
So, if you haven’t heard, pretty much everything is cancelled this summer: concerts, music festivals, book tours, art exhibits—the list goes on. But until recently, most organizations and venues have refrained from announcing that their entire 2020 line-ups are outright cancelled, seemingly holding out hope that fall and early winter events will be able to take place safely.

However, with coronavirus cases again on the rise—on Wednesday, the country saw the highest number of one-day new cases since the start of the pandemic—it’s becoming more and more likely that, well, the rest of the year might be canceled, too.

Here are some DC-area spots that have decided to call off their 2020 calendars entirely:

Studio Theatre

The 14th Street theater will host an abbreviated season starting in January 2021. The theater will show four plays instead of seven, and each will run for longer than usual to accommodate smaller audience sizes. The group is also exploring the possibility of streaming its performances.
1501 14th St. NW

Theater J

The theater has cancelled the three shows it was planning to run during its fall season. Instead, the group will focus on virtual programming such as lectures, workshops, and performances. So far, there have been no announcements about the status of the theater’s 2021 winter-spring season.
1529 16th St. NW

The Kennedy Center

The venue has cancelled most of its events for the remainder of 2020, and the televised Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor have been postponed until next year. In the meantime, the Kennedy Center is expanding its online offerings, as well as hosting socially distant events at the REACH expansion.
2700 F St. NW

This list will be updated as we get more information. Don’t see a 2020 cancellation listed? Email mmontgomery@washingtonian.com. 

