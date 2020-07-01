PHOTOS: 19 Washingtonians on What They’re Looking Forward To

After quarantine began this past spring, I took my camera to neighborhoods across Washington to photograph residents outside their homes. My question: “What are you looking forward to?” Here’s what they said.
“Having a full staffed team at work, and getting back to the gym and the motorcycle track. On a broader note, I want to see some drastic changes in the other issue facing the nation, racism. I want not just justice, but to truly address the issues that lead to injustice.”
– Ghansham Persaud, 30, IT Engineer, Laurel
“Getting to hug my loved ones. I wish I had done that more now that I can’t. I’m also looking forward to our world being safer for everyone rather than just the majority.”
– Luke Rausch, 29, administrative assistant, Sterling
“I believe being home changed all of us and finally created the time and space to focus on racial injustice. I look forward to keeping up and supporting the activism after restrictions are lifted.”
– Theola DeBose, 45, entrepreneur, with husband Brian and kids Marlon, Philippe, Calista, and Casimir, DC
“We look forward to welcoming a baby girl into this beautiful world in July.”
– Morgan Viña, 34, federal worker, with husband Stephen Viña, 42, insurance executive, Alexandria
“Hugging my Mom and Dad again. Since my parents are vulnerable because of their age, we are still being vigilant.”
– Allison Buckholtz, 50, writer, with kids Ethan (17) and Estee (15) Moran, Potomac
“Going out with my friends again.”
– Ethan
“Getting back out on the water for practice with my crew team, the DC National Rowing Club.”
– Estee
“I’ve been a hairdresser for 39 years. Even though I’m back to work now and seeing my clients, I cannot wait for normalcy again. I want to take off the mask and hug them all. I am looking forward to lots of hugs.”
– Peggy Psallidas (second from right), 55, with husband Harry and children Gabriel, George and Anna Maria, North Potomac
“Once we are allowed to reopen after what will probably be a full fiscal (did I say fiasco?) quarter, we are looking forward to showing off our spruced up antiques shop. Fresh paint and new carpeting along with a graceful one-way traffic pattern accomplished with furniture placement—we are lucky to have two front doors.”
– Margaret Goldsborough, 67, antiques-store owner, Garrett Park
“Our daughter is almost four months old and has only left the house for a doctor’s appointment. We are looking forward to her first trek outside of the Beltway.”
– Cameron Bishop, 34, federal worker
“I am excited to establish a routine for the new normal and make plans for childcare during work hours.”
– Claire Bishop, 34, account manager
“Looking forward to Sushi Nakazawa, but even more excited to visit my favorite local restaurants like Masseria.”
– Rajiv Patnam, 36, technology executive
“Letting Lex back into carefree childhood and living vicariously through him.”
– Shriya Patnam, 34, consultant, with son Lex
“I just want to go outside, walk the city, without the fear of being infected.”
– Amethyst Stringer, 32, federal worker, Burtonsville
“Graduating and being a part of the evolution of biotecture. I look forward to being a part of a powerful generation that is educated and helps our friends educate others. To contribute & learn in order to change our society, starting with community growth.”
– Cameron Wright, 25, architecture student, Bethesda
“I’m looking forward to voting in November.”
– Jason Kleban, 38, software development
“I want to emerge from this to a better-informed community that values the contributions of minorities and minority-owned businesses.”
– Janece Smoot Kleban, 37, entrepreneur
“Racial equality.”
– Martha Vaughan, 72, college professor, Rockville
“We are looking forward to normalcy. Going out for dinner, going to the store, visiting friends. For the economy to come back. For people to have some semblance of economic mobility.”
– Kelly Darnell, 50, think-tank executive, with husband Darrell Darnell, 60, homeland-security consultant, DC
This photo essay appears in the May 2020 issue of Washingtonian.