Joseph Akoun, an investment banker, and Kayia Jones, a medical doctor, met on social media shortly before Kayia moved to Baltimore for her residency program. “We had been communicating for a couple of months prior to our first date,” Kayia says, at a restaurant in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on June 29, 2017.

The First Date

The date felt like a “fairytale” and although Joseph left just after for a trip to London, the two set up a second date two weeks later, upon his return. In that time apart, they’d each had a birthday, and without having discussed an exchange, they surprised one another with birthday gifts at that second meeting.

“I love how thoughtful we both were for our birthdays and only after knowing each other for two weeks,” Kayia says. “That thoughtful regard we showed and continue to show towards each other has been the hallmark of our love story.”

How They Got Engaged

In the year prior, Kayia says, she “had been meditating on a list with the traits of my ideal spouse. I believed that the law of attraction and my specific prayer would lead us to each other,” she explains. “I had labeled the list “My Obama,” which we later laughed about.”

The connection was “seamless–we have so many similarities in our values related to family, sense of humor, and our relationship with God,” Kayia says. “I’m an introvert and Joseph is a self-proclaimed “ambivert” so he definitely knows how to balance getting me out of the house to staying home for movie nights.” They talked about marriage very early in the relationship and by summer of 2019, Kayia knew a proposal was coming. Over Labor Day weekend at a bed-and-breakfast in Chestertown, Maryland, Joseph proposed with a classic six-prong Tiffany’s solitaire in rose gold.

Their Engagement Session Plans

The couple worked closely with their wedding planner to set up their engagement session. Ultimately, they decided on Anderson House, where Kayia says she was attracted to the European architecture and regal grandeur of the decor.

“With Anderson House as the backdrop we knew the attire had to carry the same degree of elegance,” says Kayia. “We ultimately chose a classic navy tuxedo for Joseph and two gowns for myself. Our photographer made the rest of the magic happen.”

This fall, Joseph and Kayia will say “I do” with a “luxe, white-and-gold” wedding at St. Francis Hall on September 27.

The Details

Photography: Tunji Studio Photography | Planning & Design: FTK Konnect Event Planning Company | Attire: Ransom’s Boutique (dresses); The Black Tux (tuxedo) | Hairstylist: K. Stewart the Salon | Makeup Artist: Already Perfect Artistry

