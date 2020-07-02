7 Great Restaurants for July Fourth Brunch in DC

The Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year, which means plenty of spots are serving their typical weekend brunch fare. Restaurants are also offering options for delivery in addition dine-in service, so you can make a choice depending on your comfort level. Not optional? Sticking to the social distancing protocols of each location. (Our recommendation is to take a look before you book).

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE; 1250 Ninth St., NW

Pizza gets the brunch treatment at the Capitol Riverfront location with toppings like breakfast sausage, poached eggs, and maple syrup. The waterfront patio is open for sipping mimosas and Aperol spritzes in the sunshine. Details: Available for delivery, pickup, and patio seating.

Butter Me Up

651 Florida Ave., NW; 703 Edgewood Street, NE

The egg sandwich pop-up from Shaw sausage joint HalfSmoke expanded to culinary incubator Mess Hall, and both locations feature the same roster of fruity mimosas and sandwiches. Tea and java at the sandwich pop-up come courtesy of local purveyors Buna Coffeehouse and Calabash Tea & Tonic. Details: Available for delivery and pickup.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Book a table at the French-American dining room, which open for brunch drinks, cinnamon buns, and bistro plates like egg-topped croque monsieur sandwiches on the patio or indoors. You can also have your own “bottomless” breakfast at home with big-batch mimosas and classic cocktails prepared for pickup. Details: Available for delivery, pickup, dine-in seating, and patio seating.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Shaw’s hyper-seasonal spot opened their breezy indoor space and patio for Maryland crab hash browns and locally-grown beet juice cocktails. For a sampling of the full brunch menu, order the $45 Chef Choice offering (feeds two). Details: Available for delivery, pickup, dine-in seating, and patio seating.

Souk

705 8th St., SE

The Capitol Hill bakery serves a Trini brunch each Saturday with platters of airy fry bake and tamarind sauce. A rotating box of sweet and savory pastries uses seasonal ingredients from nearby producers like Eastern Market’s Agora Farms. Details: Available for delivery and pickup.

Stable

1324 H St., NE

Cool down from hot fondue and melty raclette with the Swiss restaurant’s boozy Schnapps popsicles. In addition to the cheese-heavy options, there’re plenty of pastries like butter croissants and fresh bread. Details: Available for delivery and pickup.

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

Bottomless brunch makes its return this weekend with unlimited food for $29 per person and free-flowing brunch cocktails for an extra $10. Wash down chorizo breakfast tacos and French toast churros with margaritas, mimosas, and spicy bloody Marys. Details: Available for dine-in seating.

